City officials join protest in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — In a time of chaos, riots, and disruption, the Belvidere community marched downtown on Saturday, calling for change.

And they weren't alone.

"The officials are with us. They are hearing our concerns and they want to help us. This is a walk for us all to join together," said Jemece Hyatt.

City leaders joined them, saying now is the time to march in solidarity and peace.

"We can't do it by ourselves. We don't want to do it by ourselves. In order for change to happen, it has to happen as a whole," said Bernard Barnes.

Pastors, city officials, and community members marched to a bridge in the downtown area. They spoke about the importance of bridging the gap between residents and law enforcement.

Bernard Barnes, of the Belvidere Social Justice and Peace Society says the bridge was a perfect spot to land.

"Everyone knows the purpose of a bridge. The bridge is to bring together. Whether it's a side of town, or it connects," said Barnes.

Connecting together is something Mayor Chamberlain says will be the key for change.

"This is people coming together and caring about each other. It took a while to get everyone signed on, but wow, it worked well," said Belvidere Mayor, Mike Chamberlain.

As for the community, they say this is just the beginning.

"Our society would like to educate the city of Belvidere, so we plan to hold movie nights and town hall meetings," said Hyatt.

Bridging the gap, and coming together in peace and unity.