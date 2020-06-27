City of Belvidere hosts Saturday Night Stroll for the first time this season

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Community members got to take a stroll in the heart of Belvidere for the first time this year.

A summer time favorite is back, but it's not the same as last year.

"We already had the bands booked so we thought it would be a good test drive to see how the crowd would handle social distancing requirements," said Belvidere Community Development Planner Gina DelRose.

After months of cancelled events, the city created "Saturday Night Stroll" where for the first time this season Buchanan Street is blocked off for live music food and vendors.

"We do ask that if you are in line for food or drinks you wear a mask but if you are in one of your designated sitting areas you don't need to wear a mask. We have extra hand washing stations set up. Our food trucks are spaced out more than usual so that the lines don't mix with each other," said DelRose.

The state is in its first weekend of phase four and people were quick to take advantage.

"It's nice to go out. Every Saturday we go out. That's our day out and we haven't been going out for months so it was something to look forward to, to do again," said Poplar Grove resident John Kowalkowski.

DelRose says people have to follow COVID-19 guidelines if there is going to be more strolling this summer.

"I think there is a bit of hesitance towards the mask. Everyone is excited to be out. Everybody just wants to be with their friends and their family and so a lot of the times we kinda do have to remind everyone to wear their mask," said La Costa Bora Manager Shelby Flores.

"We're just trying to keep separate away from everyone. It's not over. It's not going to be over until there's vaccine so we're still kinda doing our social distancing on our own," said Kowalkowski.

Taking a leap of faith to create a fun and safe space.

"We are just taking it day by day. Trying to serve everyone," said Flores.

The Belvidere Chamber of Commerce also had a booth set up at Saturday's event to give information on the 2020 Census.