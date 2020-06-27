Chicago-area plumbers keep busy during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — Plumbers in the Chicago area say they’ve had no shortage of work during the coronavirus pandemic because more people are staying at home, leading to plumbing problems for home toilets. Many residents used toilets during the day at their workplaces before the pandemic began, but people staying at home placed a greater burden on their home plumbing. Brian Wilk, owner of Bishop Heating, Plumbing and Cooling in Des Plaines, says people adhering to the state’s stay-at-home order have spurred more clogged drain lines. Other clogs have been attributed to people using paper towels or wipes that don’t dissolve like toilet paper.