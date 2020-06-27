Charles Webb, author of ‘The Graduate,’ dies in England

Charles Webb, a lifelong non-conformist whose debut novel “The Graduate” was a deadpan satire of his college education and wealthy background later adapted into the classic 1967 film of the same name, has died. He was 81. Webb was only 24 when his most famous book was published, in 1963. The sparely written narrative was based closely on his privileged California childhood, his studies in history and literature at Williams College in Massachusetts and his disorienting return home. Webb’s book went on to sell more than a 1 million copies, but he hardly benefited from the film, for which he received just $20,000.