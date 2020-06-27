Apparent noose found in Black Minnesota firefighter’s locker

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — City officials in Bloomington, Minnesota, have asked the FBI to investigate after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker. Officials of the Minneapolis suburb said in a news release Saturday that the rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire station on June 15. The discovery was reported to Bloomington Fire Department leaders on Tuesday. The fire chief says such acts that “embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated.” Mayor Tim Busse says he’s “disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act.”