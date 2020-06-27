2 Yanomami reported slain by illegal prospectors in Amazon

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Two members of the Yanomami ethnic group in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest have been reported shot to death by illegal gold prospectors inside the Indigenous community’s territory. According to reports from community members, the two young men were slain June 12 as a group of Yanomami followed prospectors who were trespassing on the community’s land. After the second man was killed, the group ended the pursuit. The deaths are only now being reported due to the remoteness of the region. Brazil’s national Indian foundation and the Federal Police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday. Activists groups are concerned about incursions by prospectors amid the coronavirus pandemic, fearing they could infect Indigenous communities located far from medical facilities.