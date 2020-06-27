1-year-old boy killed, mom wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died Saturday in a shooting that also wounded his mother while she was driving in Chicago with the child in the back seat of the car. Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller says the 22-year-old mother was driving home with her 20-month-old child from a laundromat after 2 p.m. Saturday when the shooting happened in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Police say the shooter pulled up next to them in another car and opened fire. The mother rushed herself and her son to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead after being shot once in the chest. The mother was grazed in the head.