Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate two traffic stop deaths

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths of two people following a traffic stop in Sun Prairie Friday morning.

According to a press release from DOJ, Sun Prairie Police initiated a traffic stop on Beech Street near Davison Drive Friday morning. When officers were walking up to the vehicle, it sped off. The vehicle crashed about three blocks away on Ruby Lane near the intersection of Main Street and then caught on fire.

Responding officers as well as witnesses "began life-saving measures" on the people inside the vehicle, according to DOJ.

Two passengers in the vehicle died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to a nearby hospital. No officers or witnesses were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from Sun Prairie Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.