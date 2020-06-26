Virus taking stronger hold in US, other populated countries

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — While China moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus took a stronger hold elsewhere. That includes the United States, where surging infections across southern states have highlighted the risks of reopening economies without effective treatment or vaccines. Another record daily increase in India on Friday pushed the country’s caseload toward half a million, and other countries with large populations like Indonesia, Pakistan and Mexico grappled with large caseloads and strained health care systems. South Africa, which accounts for about half of the infections on the African continent, reported a record 6,579 new cases, as transmissions increase after it loosened what had been one of the world’s strictest lockdowns