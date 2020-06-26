Utah Democrats cross party lines to have political impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — They support police reform, LGBTQ rights and Medicaid expansion. But in heavily conservative Utah, thousands of liberal-leaning voters are registering as Republicans. It’s a step they say is the only way for them to have a political voice in a key election next week. The June 30 primary will decide the Republican nominee for the first open governor’s race in more than a decade in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in over four decades. Utah’s outnumbered Democrats say they’ve found things to like in the GOP candidates for governor as President Donald Trump plays to an arch-conservative base on the national level.