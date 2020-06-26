Trump zeroes in on base to overcome reelection obstacles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is sharpening his focus on his ardent base of supporters as polls show a diminished standing for the president in battleground states that will decide the 2020 election. The Republican president’s advisers know there are few undecideds when it comes to Trump, with only a sliver of voters who may change their mind and warm to him. Trump is calculating that the more effective use of the campaign’s resources is to make sure that those who do like him turn out to vote. That’s according to campaign and White House officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal strategy.