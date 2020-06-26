Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald has signed an executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues. Trump had promised the order earlier this week after police thwarted an attempt by protesters to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in a park across from the White House. The order calls on the attorney general to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any person or group that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial or statue. Federal law calls for punishment of up to 10 years in prison. Earlier Friday, Trump called for the arrest of protesters involved in the attempt to pull down the statue of Jackson.