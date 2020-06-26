Thai low-cost airline NokScoot shuts down amid losses

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s low-cost carrier NokScoot, which is partly owned by Singapore Airlines, says its board of directors decided to liquidate the company as the coronavirus pandemic dimmed prospects for its recovery. The airline, a joint venture between Singapore-based Scoot and Nok Airlines, has not recorded a full-year profit since its inception in 2014. It says unprecedented challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic have further exacerbated the situation. The decision leaves 450 employees out of work. NokScoot flew from Bangkok to Singapore, Taipei and destinations in China and Japan using a fleet of Boeing 777-200 aircraft leased from Singapore Airlines.