Swimming pools can open in phase four

(WREX) -- Want to finally cool off in the summer in a swimming pool? You can under phase four of the Restore Illinois Plan.

Swimming pools, water parks, splash pads and beaches can all reopen at 50% capacity.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water.

“However, the virus can still spread between people while in the pool, playing at a water park, or in a spa. Make sure to keep your distance from other people, especially if waiting in line or sitting around the pool," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH Director, said in a press release.

Swimming facilities do have to have plans to keep people socially distant, including if they're in line for an attraction like a water slide.

IDPH says operators should limit group sizes to no more than fifty people and that temperature checks should be required for everyone.

The Rockford Park District announced last month that it would close all of its pools for the season.