Strong showers and storms in the Stateline throughout Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected for the Stateline headed into this evening. Strongest storms arrive through the mid-afternoon to mid-evening. However, the weekend might be a mix of sunshine and showers.

The Stateline is under a 3 out of 5 for Severe Weather heading into the evening

FRIDAY MORNING STORMS:

Grab the umbrellas and rain boots because this morning is going to be pretty soaked. As a low-level jet pushed through northern Illinois, a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible. We will hold on to the highest coverage for showers activity, but also severe weather chances are more likely. The environment for northern Illinois has effective wind shear and upper level forcing to allow for stronger storms. The main threats for the morning convection will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.

You'll also notice a difference in the humidity behind a warm front. Dew points go from the middle 50's to the upper 60's, which is essentially going from comfortably dry to muggy. Temperatures will also be on the rise as we reach a few degrees shy of 90 degrees by the afternoon.

After the morning convection subsides, the extra heat and humidity that remain will make the atmosphere increasingly unstable, which can lead to strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Uncomfortable dew points are on tap for Friday to aid in PM severe weather.

STRONG EVENING STORMS:

As a cold front pushes into the Stateline this afternoon, strong storms will have a focus on areas north of I-80 and stretch into southern parts of Wisconsin. This is why we are under and Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) by the Storm Prediction Center. The threats highlighted include all modes of severe weather being possible including brief tornadoes. The highest threats will remain gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and hail.

The time frame for the best severe weather is likely from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM during the evening. Make sure you have the 13 Weather Authority App downloaded to receive alerts all throughout the storms today and tune on-air and online.

Highest chance for severe potential starts in the mid-afternoon.

As we go into the overnight hours, the storm threats turn toward flash flooding. However, the line of storms should be to our south or close to that point, limiting the risk for our area.

WEEKEND AHEAD:

Showers and thunderstorm chances continue for the weekend ahead, but there will be more opportunities for sunshine in the forecast. Saturday looks to be the drier day of the two, but make sure to keep the umbrellas close by for any plans. Temperatures will not get any cooler for us despite Friday's "cold" front. Highs remain in the middle to upper 80's through the weekend.