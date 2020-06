Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

305 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LA SALLE LEE

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

GRUNDY KANKAKEE

IN INDIANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOURBONNAIS, CHESTERTON, COAL CITY,

DIXON, GARY, HAMMOND, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA,

MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MORRIS, OTTAWA, PORTAGE, STREATOR,

AND VALPARAISO.