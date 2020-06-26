Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 7:01 PM CDT until FRI 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 701 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Waterman to near Leland, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

Sandwich and Hinckley around 710 PM CDT.

Little Rock and Plano around 715 PM CDT.

Yorkville and Sugar Grove around 720 PM CDT.

Aurora, Oswego and Montgomery around 725 PM CDT.

Batavia and North Aurora around 730 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Boulder Hill.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 108 and 120.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for damaging winds. People outside should move

immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH