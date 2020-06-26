Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN OGLE COUNTY…

At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hillcrest, or 7

miles northwest of Rochelle, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

Rochelle and Hillcrest around 535 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Creston

and Davis Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…70MPH