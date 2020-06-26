Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 5:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 5:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT
FOR NORTH CENTRAL OGLE COUNTY…
At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stillman
Valley, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north
central Ogle County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…70MPH