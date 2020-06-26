Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL OGLE COUNTY…

At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stillman

Valley, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north

central Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH