Rivets Stadium will host 4th of July fireworks display

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Rivets Stadium in Loves Park will host a 4th of July fireworks display this upcoming holiday.



The announcement comes after several cities in our area, including Rockford, announced they will not host displays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Rivets posted on their website that gates open at 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Tickets are $12 per person inside the stadium, or you can stay in your vehicle for $25 per vehicle.



Fireworks will go off at approximately 9:30 p.m.



General admission is first come, first served. The website also says stadium seating is extremely limited.