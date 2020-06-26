Novelist Patchett has Nashville bookstore customers swooning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville bookstore that opened and thrived while others were closing their doors is once again defying the odds. That’s thanks, in part, to its famous novelist co-owner Ann Patchett. Parnassus opened 2011, shortly after two large Nashville bookstores shut down in quick succession. It was profitable even in its first year and soon doubled in size. The store’s success stems from a combination of factors that surely include Patchett’s fame and a good location. But Patchett and co-owner Karen Hayes have also worked hard to attract customers. Most recently, that has included a series of video book recommendations from Patchett that have drawn rave comments from customers.