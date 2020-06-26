New study shows pregnant women could be more vulnerable to COVID-19

(WREX) -- A new study released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says women who are pregnant could be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The research shows that pregnant women could also be more likely to have more severe symptoms if they contract the virus. Experts believe this is because women may have a weaker immune system while carrying a child.

It also states that women of color, who are pregnant, may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Local doctors say there are ways to protect women who are pregnant.

"Be diligent, wear your mask, keep your immune system up, get good sleep, good nutrition, good exercise, do all those things that keep your immune system up," said Dr. Timothy Durkee, SwedishAmerican Obstetrics & Gynecology Doctor.

Durkee says he and other doctors are keeping close attention to their patients who are pregnant and monitoring them for symptoms regularly.