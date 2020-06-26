Magnitude 5.5 quake hits western Turkey; no casualties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 has hit a town in western Turkey, sending people rushing out of buildings. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. The earthquake was centered in the town of Saruhanli, in Manisa province, at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles). Media reports said it was felt in neighboring provinces. The quake came a day after another temblor, measuring 5.4, shook the eastern province of Van, near the border with Iran, slightly injuring five people and damaging homes. Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 quake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.