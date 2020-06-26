London police attacked for second night after street party

LONDON (AP) — For the second night running, police officers in London have been attacked by revellers after trying to disperse crowds at an unlicensed music event. A night after clashes in the south London district of Brixton following another street party, which left 22 police officers injured, London’s Metropolitan Police said officers had to attend further unlicensed music events, block parties and raves. Police said a gathering in Notting Hill in west London was dispersed by around 2 a.m. Friday. And though there were no confirmed reports of serious injury, it said objects had been thrown at police officers.