Illinois nursing homes now allowing visitors

BYRON (WREX) — When COVID-19 hit, nursing homes around the country were forced to shut themselves off to the outside world.

"As you can imagine, it has been somewhat challenging for both our staff and our residents," said administrator at Generations at Neighbors, Monica Plymale.

This forced the staff to get creative.

"Thinking outside of the box. Whatever that means. Different activities and how they were being held," said Plymale.

The most drastic change for residents was that they were no longer allowed to see outside visitors. Except, through windows or screens.

So one resident's daughter had to find an alternative way to talk to her dad.

"I ran out to go get an iPad because I wanted to do those FaceTime calls," said Miriam Bruening.

Miriam Bruening hasn't seen her father in-person in over 100 days.

As the state enters phase four, restrictions are lifted, and Bruening is allowed to hang up that iPad and see her father face-to-face.

"Speechless, anxious, and excited. I feel a little flutter in my heart and a little tear in my eye that I get the opportunity to see dad," said Bruening.

Starting Monday, the long-term care facility will allow visitors. The nursing homes have already seen the excitement this will bring.

"The phone calls have just been pouring in," said Plymale.

What will the new visiting look like?

Staying safe, while bringing families back together.