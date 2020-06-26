Greece mulls damages claim over drugmaker bribe scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says it is planning to seek damages from Swiss drugmaker Novartis following a settlement in the United States over bribery allegations. The settlement worth more than $345 million was announced Thursday by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States. It said that “improper payments” had also been made in South Korea, Vietnam, and Greece to boost sales of its drugs to public and private healthcare providers. The bribery allegations triggered a major political dispute in Greece over the potential involvement of senior politicians.