GM wants judge removed in legal fight with Fiat Chrysler

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is asking a federal appeals court to overturn an order that requires its CEO to meet with the head of Fiat Chrysler by next week to try to settle a lawsuit. GM also wants U.S. District Judge Paul Borman removed from the case. GM accuses Fiat Chrysler of getting an advantage by paying off union leaders to reduce labor costs. The judge describes the lawsuit as a “nuclear option” that would be a “waste of time and resources” for years if he allows the case to move forward. GM says Borman can’t be considered impartial. The judge declined to comment.