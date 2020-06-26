EU regulators to look into German handling of Wirecard case

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission has asked the EU securities regulator to investigate what went wrong with supervision of payments company Wirecard in Germany. The commission executive vice-president said Friday that “listed companies must be effectively supervised by national authorities.” Wirecard handled online payments and filed for insolvency protection on Thursday after it admitted 1.9 billion euros in trustee accounts didn’t exist. The CEO resigned and was arrested on suspicion of market manipulation and inflating financial numbers. Germany’s financial regulator has come under scrutiny after it banned investors from betting against Wirecard’s stock after media reports cast doubt on its accounting practices.