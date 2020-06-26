Nile countries agree to restart talks over disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an accord on use of the river’s waters. Ethiopia’s water and energy minister confirmed that the countries had decided during an African Union summit to restart stalled negotiations. Just last week, Ethiopia’s foreign minister had declared that his country would start filling the dam’s reservoir unilaterally, after the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan failed to reach an accord governing how the dam will be filled and operated. Friday’s announcement was a modest reprieve from weeks of bellicose rhetoric and escalating tensions over the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.