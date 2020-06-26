Dutch minister throws carrier KLM 3.4 billion euro lifeline

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says that it will throw national carrier KLM a 3.4 billion-euro ($3.81 billion) lifeline to help the airline survive the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said Friday the support package is made up of a 1 billion-euro ($1.12 billion) loan and 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion) in guarantees for bank loans. There are strings attached to the bailout, with the government setting conditions including that KLM must cut costs by 15%, improve the airline’s sustainability and reduce the number of night flights it carries out at the national airport Schiphol on the outskirts of Amsterdam.