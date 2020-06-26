Danes find Norwegian-Iranian man guilty of spying for Iran

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Denmark court has found a 40-year-old Norwegian man of Iranian descent guilty of spying for Iran and accessory to attempts to commit murder of Danish soil. The man, who was not identified by the court, “collected information about an exiled Iranian in Denmark” during the period Sept. 25-27, 2018. The court said it was “proven” that the information was handed over to a person working for an unnamed Iranian intelligence service. It added that chats between the defendant and the person working for the Iranian intelligence service “weighed in” as evidence.