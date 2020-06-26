Bulgaria: Anti-drug chief detained on corruption suspicion

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian police have detained the head of the anti-drug-trafficking unit and two other officers for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for protecting local and international drug rings. The chief prosecutor said the men are suspected of “opening an umbrella” over the activities of organized crime groups. He acknowledged that it was disturbing that the men are the highest ranking anti-drug officers in Bulgaria and the main contacts with international partners. Bulgaria, a Balkan country that joined the European Union in 2007, lies on one of the main routes for trafficking narcotics to Western Europe.