Brazen ambush of Mexico City chief blamed on Jalisco cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dozens of gunmen believed tied to the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel deployed for a complex, multi-point dawn ambush meant to kill Mexico City’s police chief, unleashing one of the most brazen attacks in Mexico since the equally ruthless Zetas carved a path of terror across the country nearly a decade ago. Friday’s ambush with grenades and a .50-caliber sniper rifle killed two of the chief’s bodyguards and a woman driving by. The chief was hit three times but is reported out of danger. Mexico targeted and dismantled the Zetas cartel after it killed migrants, unsuspecting citizens and officials from 2010 to 2013. But it remains to be seen whether the government will take on the Jalisco cartel they way it did the Zetas.