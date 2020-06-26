At least 1 person wounded in Springfield warehouse shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman in and around a warehouse in the Illinois state capital after at least one person was shot and wounded. Police received a call about shots fired at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield late Friday morning. Springfield Police Commander Brian Oakes says one person has been shot and police are trying to determine if anyone else was hurt. He has provided no information about the person who was shot or the circumstances of the shooting. Oakes says police are searching the large complex of buildings although it is “doubtful” the shooter is still on the scene.