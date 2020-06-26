Asia Today: China, SKorea report new cases in double digits

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases, a day after the nation’s CDC said it expects an outbreak in Beijing to be brought under control soon. The National Health Commission said Saturday that 21 cases had been confirmed nationwide in the latest 24-hour period, including 17 in Beijing. City officials have temporarily shut a huge wholesale food market where the virus spread widely, re-closed schools and locked down some neighborhoods. China’s CDC says testing has found only a few infected people without a link to the market and that the steps taken mean the risk of further spread is low. Anyone leaving Beijing is required to have a negative result from a nucleic acid test within the previous seven days.