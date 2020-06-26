Another suspect pleads guilty in case of 39 dead Vietnamese

LONDON (AP) — A 28-years-old man pleaded guilty Friday to immigration violations in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found inside the back of a container truck in England. Alexandru Hanga, of Tilbury, England, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. He appeared via video link at Central London Criminal Court and will be sentenced at a later date. The 39 victims were found Oct. 23 in an industrial park in the English town of Grays. THeir bodies were inside a refrigerated container that had arrived by ferry from Belgium. Police have been steadily rounding up suspects in the case.