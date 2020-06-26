2 killed, 2 railroad workers hurt in Rock County crash

CLINTON, Wis. (AP) — Two men were killed and two railroad workers were injured in a Rock County crash. Authorities say the men who died were in a Jeep that struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked along a road in the village of Clinton Thursday. The village is east of Beloit. Clinton police say the men in the Jeep died at the scene of the crash. They have not been identified. One of the railroad workers was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The second worker had minor injuries.