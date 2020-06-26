1 dead, 6 missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China

BEIJING (AP) — A boat from Myanmar sank on the Mekong river in southwestern China, leaving one person dead and six missing.. The Yunnan provincial government says 17 other people have been rescued. The boat had 24 people on board when it sank early Thursday. The provincial government says the body of one person was found downstream on the Myanmar side of the border. The upper section of the Mekong, called the Lancang River, runs through Tibet and Yunnan before entering Myanmar and flowing through Southeast Asia to the sea.