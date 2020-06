Janesville Police tell 27 News they are looking for a girl who was last seen in the Rock River.

Police say around 7:20 p.m., 911 dispatchers got a call for a water rescue.

Officers say a boy and a girl were in the river. A bystander was able to help the boy get out of the water. Police say the boy is okay. The girl remains missing.

The search is focused near the Monterey Dam in Janesville.