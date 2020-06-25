Virus whistleblower alleges ongoing retaliation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government whistleblower ousted from a top scientific job alleges that the Trump administration is intensifying its campaign to punish him for revealing shortcomings in the U.S. coronavirus response. Dr. Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, says in an amended complaint filed Thursday with a federal watchdog agency that he has been sidelined in a new assignment at the National Institutes of Health, unable to lend his expertise to the battle against COVID-19. President Donald Trump has dismissed Bright as a disgruntled employee, but government investigators have found “reasonable grounds” to his initial complaint.