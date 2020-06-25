Venezuelans take extraordinary steps to beat water shortage

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Water service in Venezuela has gotten so bad that poor neighborhoods have started to rig private water systems or hand dig shallow wells. Iraima Moscoso organized her Caracas neighborhood to run a pipeline tapping spring water that had pooled up in an abandoned highway tunnel. In another poor part of town, a man recruited neighbors to dig for five days, striking water in a shallow well. He is among city residents driven by frustration over dry city pipes to take such drastic measures. Critics blame years of decay in crisis-stricken Venezuela for the shortage of water, which is especially important during the pandemic.