Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s return to battleground Wisconsin takes him to a shipyard in a deeply conservative, mostly rural area where Navy warships are being built. Trump is also stopping in Green Bay on Thursday to tape a town hall to be broadcast on Fox News Channel. The two parts of Wisconsin targeted by the Republican president are areas where he needs to run up a big vote advantage in November. Trump may find fodder for his law-and-order message after this week’s violent protests in the liberal capital, Madison. A campaign spokesperson for Democrat Joe Biden says Wisconsin families deserve strong leadership to help the country recover but Trump “is unprepared to meet the moment.”