Tattoo artist sees bump in desire to erase hateful skin art

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont tattoo artist is offering a free service to people who want to remove or cover hateful skin art. Alexander Lawrence, who runs Mountainside Tattoo from a storefront in the village of Bellows Falls, says he’s always helped people who want to remove hateful images or cover scars. But since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis helped revive the Black Lives Matter movement, he’s getting so many requests he’s looking for an office manager to schedule his appointments. Earlier this month Alexander covered a swastika tattoo on the arm of 28-year-old Dylan Graves of Ludlow, who got the tattoo when he was young. He called the decision “dumb.”