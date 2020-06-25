Taiwan’s dragon boat races among few to be held this year

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has become one of the few places to hold a boat race, thanks to no local transmissions of the coronavirus being reported on the island in over two months. The pandemic led to the cancellation of traditional dragon boat races in Hong Kong on Thursday and the holding of holiday activities in Beijing online, though the territory of Macao has held races. Around 80 teams competed in Taipei under a scorching sun in boats festooned with decorative dragon imagery. Organizers gave out hand sanitizers, and supporters were not allowed to attend. Taipei is also holding a Gay Pride parade on Sunday, in what organizers say is the world’s only this month.