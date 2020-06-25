Sweden fines large bank for money laundering

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A big Scandinavian bank has been fined for breaking money laundering rules, the latest in a series of banks from the region to get caught handling dirty money. Sweden’s financial supervisory authority said Thursday it had imposed a fine of 1 billion kronor ($150 million) on the bank SEB. It said it “has had deficiencies in identifying and managing the risk of money laundering” at its its Baltic subsidiaries. Several Nordic banks have been found to have handled dirty money, largely through subsidiaries in the Baltic countries that they had acquired in previous years.