SoftBank’s Son leaves Alibaba board following Ma’s departure

TOKYO (AP) — Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp., is leaving the board of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. He announced the change at the end of the company’s shareholders’ meeting Thursday. Son stressed that the decision was what he called a “happy” one and did not reflect a disagreement between the companies. SoftBank and Alibaba have had a close relationship spanning 20 years. Last month, Alibaba founder and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma stepped down from the board of SoftBank. SoftBank is still a major investor in Alibaba.