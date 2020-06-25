Seattle protesters: We are here to dismantle systemic racism

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters that have been active in an “occupied” protest zone near downtown Seattle held a news conference saying the goal of their movement is to dismantle systemic racism. Naudia Miller of Black Collective Voices said Thursday the collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest grew organically after intense clashes with police who pulled out of the East Precinct last Monday. She and other representatives of the collective say they want their demands met including defunding the Seattle Police Department by at least half and using that money to fund community restorative justice, housing and health care.