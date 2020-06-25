Saharan dust may boost sunset colors this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A layer of dust and air from the Sahara desert may cause a hazy sky and brilliant colors at sunrise and sunset over the weekend, if the sky remains clear. Thankfully, impacts outside of the extra colorful sky should be minimal.

Why did such a large dust layer form?:

Dust off of the Sahara desert is a common occurrence, but not usually not large, intense, or as far westward as the U.S.

While dust from the Sahara can travel away from the desert and over areas like the Atlantic Ocean, we usually don't see a layer of dust this large or intense, and this far westward. This weekend's arrival of Saharan dust is quiet exceptional.

How does the dust layer form in the first place? Small to large dust storms close to the surface kick the dust up into the air. The jet stream flowing westward across Africa transports the dust over the Atlantic. It usually falls apart there. Since the dust layer is made up of extra dry air, hurricanes and tropical storms are usually suppressed and have a lot of trouble forming. We usually see quiet weather in the Atlantic as a result.

For this particular occurrence, the jet stream was weaker than usual. This allowed the dust to pile up a lot more than usual, since the jet stream wasn't available to sweep it away (think of this like dust piling up under a couch, if you didn't sweep under there for a while).

Eventually the jet stream picked up strength and blew the more intense layer of dust westward. Since so much dust had built up, the layer held together all the way across the Atlantic. Skies looked exceptionally darker and gray as the dust flowed over places like Puerto Rico this week.

Impacts in the U.S.:

The sky may be murky to hazy at times this weekend across the southeast U.S.

Moving forward, the southeast U.S. will see a hazy to murky sky Friday and through the weekend. The weather should stay fairly quiet because of the very dry air in place. There shouldn't be many impacts close to the ground, though sensitive groups with medical conditions (example: asthma) may have some difficulty breathing, similar to when we have wildfire smoke overhead in the summer.

The dust layer moves northward over the weekend, but spreads out and dissipates before causing darker and murky skies in Illinois. While the dust layer may not make it this far north, we may see some haziness in the sky compared to the usual bright summer blue.

Dust, smoke, or other haziness can scatter the light from the setting sun, causing a brilliant sunset.

If we get some haziness, we could see a brilliant sunrise and sunset over the summer. Similar to when we get wildfire smoke overhead, the dust helps scatter the sunlight more than usual, causing an array of bold and beautiful sunset colors. If the weather remains clear, look for a lot of color this weekend!

The dust layer should be gone by early next week. More Saharan dust moves into the Atlantic through the weekend and beyond, but likely won't make it to the U.S. like this one.