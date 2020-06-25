Rockford property owner leads lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford rental property owner is one of the key members in the lawsuit against Governor JB Pritzker announced on Wednesday.

The Illinois Rental Property Owners Association sued Illinois Governor JB Pritzker over his moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For him to continually extend it month by month has brought it on to a length of time where it's become problematic," Paul Arena, Rockford Rental Property Owner and Director of Legislative Affairs with IRPOA, said.

The moratorium started at the end of April when Gov. Pritzker signed an executive order prohibiting evictions.

"There's all sorts of circumstances that come up that aren't related to payment," Arena said. "Landlords need to get in front of the judge and what the governor said is you cannot."

Some landlords want to evict tenants for issues like property damage or squatting.

Members of IRPOA have not charged late fees during the pandemic, according to Arena.

"The problem is it's a shutdown for everything whether it's virus-related or not," Arena said.