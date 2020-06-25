ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopes are high for the Rock Valley Women's Soccer team this year, not only for a winning season, but for a season at all. The Coronavirus Pandemic has held a lot of uncertainty in it's hands over the past few months, but there is light at the end of the tunnel for a soccer season this fall.

The Golden Eagles had a stellar year in 2019, winning 13 of their 16 games, making it all the way to the Region IV championship. The team is returning some key players, and hopes to get contributions from the incoming freshmen class.

Head Coach Carrie Barker is hopeful for a season, but understands things will look different. "We don't know what it's going to look like in the fall when we return. It's not going to look or feel the same. We're working on the stages of how we can return to campus."

At this time, the NJCAA says that fall sports are scheduled to return August 1.